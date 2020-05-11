Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was trying its utmost and sincere efforts to leave no stone unturned for eradication of corruption as Bureau's Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal strongly believes that actions speak louder than words.

A NAB spokesman on Sunday said in statement that the bureau was the only anti corruption organization in Pakistan which was playing vital role in recovering looted money from culprit and since its inception the bureau had recovered Rs 328 billion.

He said the recovery made possible to return to hundreds of affectees and some government departments/private persons and not single rupee had received by NAB employees and all recovered amount deposited in national exchequer considering it as national service.

"Corruption is mother of all the evils and is major hurdle in the development of Pakistan," he added.

NAB is role model not only for Pakistan but also for entire South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries as NAB had been unanimously elected as Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which is great achievement of Pakistan. Owing to outstanding performance of NAB, reputed national and International organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have appreciated its performance.

According to survey of Gillani and Gallop Pakistan 59 people of Pakistan shown confidence upon NAB. He said Pakistan was the only country to whom China had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption.

Pakistan and China are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan economic coordination CPEC projects. NAB has devised National Anti Corruption Strategy which has widely been acknowledged as most effective strategy for eradication of corruption.

In order to further improve the quality of investigation, a combine investigation Team (CIT) system has been introduced comprising of one senior, one junior Investigation officer, Additional Director as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert and forensic expert under the supervision of Director and DG concerned to benefit from collective wisdom. NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy in which specialized training has started to impart investigation officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crime cases besides establishment of state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi for scrutinizing documents and fingerprints, analysis of digital data etc. The Forensic LAB of NAB not only saves time but also ensures secrecy and quality which is lending quality in conduct of Investigations.

He said an Anti Money Laundering Cell had been established in NAB headquarters as well as witness handling cells in all the regions to improve the standard and quality of investigations as per law.

Special complaint cells have been established in NAB Headquarters and all bureaus to listen the complaints of business community as NAB has great regard for business community which play vital role in the development of the country. There are more than 1200 corruption references against allegedly corrupt elements are under process in 25 respected Accountability Courts of the country.

Moreover, Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, has life long experience in investigation of corruption and white collar crime cases. Similarly DG Operations NAB and all other DGs of NAB were very experienced.