Share:

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday mulled over post May 9 lockdown status and the implementation mechanism for Ramazan standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the provinces.

The NCOC, which met with Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar took all provincial representatives on board to discuss preparations related to religious congregations during the last span of Ramazan.

Speaking on the occasion Asad Umar said the first three days of relaxing the lockdown were critical where the provinces should ensure strict compliance of SOPs as any leniency and complacency would spoil the purpose of the measures taken to contain COVID-19.

All chief secretaries of the provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan including Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory joined the conference through video link.

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Minister Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Minister for Industries Production Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusroo Bakhtiar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and others attended the meeting.