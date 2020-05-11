Share:

LAHORE - An old man was killed and three got injured as a result of indiscriminate firing by unidentified assailants in th precincts of Hudiarah. According to the police sources, the assailants had a property dispute with the deceased Usman 80, who died on the spot after receiving a bullet in his chest. Usman’s wife Mariam Sultana, son Attiqur Rehman and a 3-year old girl Mariam Irfan also received serious injuries as a result of the firing. The assailants escaped from the scene as the police arrived. The police sent the deceased’s body to the morgue for autopsy and the injured were taken to the hospital.