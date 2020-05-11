Share:

LAHORE - One more COVID-19 patient breathed his last on Sunday, taking the death toll in the province to 192.

So far 64 deaths have been reported from Lahore, 36 from Multan, 34 from Rawalpindi, 21 from Gujranwala, 13 from Faisalabad, four each from Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha, three from Gujrat, two each from Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh and one each from Attock, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Layyah, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

As many as 622 more people tested positive for coronavirus across Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases to 11,093.

To cope with increasing number of patients, 52 private hospitals in eight districts have started treating COVID-19 patients with allocation of beds at isolation wards, ICUs and ventilators.

These hospitals have been allowed to treat the patients following inspections and approval from Punjab Healthcare Commission.

Out of total COVID-19 patients, 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamat, 768 Shiite devotees who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 8,314 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

From amongst common citizens, the highest numbers of cases have been reported from Lahore where there are 4,375 patients.

As many as 615 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi, 592 from Gujranwala, 492 from Gujrat, 380 from Sialkot, 356 from Faisalabad, 293 from Multan, 110 from Sargodha, 105 from Muzafargarh, 99 from Rahim Yar Khan, 79 from Jhelum, 73 from Kasur, 72 from Bahawalpur, 64 from Hafizabad, 59 from Jhang, 56 from Vehari, 48 from Sheikhupura, 40 from Chiniot, 39 each from Attock, Mandi Bahauddin and DG Khan, 35 from Khushab, 30 from Okara, 27 from Narowal, 26 from Pakpattan, 24 each from Mianwali and Sahiwal, 22 from Toba Tek Singh, 21 from Nankana Sahib, 20 from Bahawalnagar, 18 from Bhakkar, 16 from Lodhran, 10 from Chakwal, eight from Layyah and seven from Khanewal.

As per focal person of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 125988 tests had been conducted in the province.

He said that samples of 1,252 healthcare providers had been collected for corona tests. Out of these, he said, 184 had tested positive for COVID-19. “As many as 4,240 patients have recovered and returned to their homes,” he elaborated.

These hospitals include 21 in Lahore, 10 in Faisalabad, six in Rawalpindi, five each in Multan and Sargodha, three in Gujranwala, while one each in Narowal and Lodhran, where 228 Covid-19 patients are being treated.

The isolation wards and high dependency units have been developed separately where 1,222 beds have been allocated for the Covid-19 patients.

Besides this, these healthcare establishments have developed intensive care units where 370 ventilators have also been made available for affording patients.