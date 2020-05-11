Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Sunday that calling assembly session by opposition parties amid dangerous coronavirus situation, was just a political point scoring.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was insisting the ruling party for holding assembly session to gain political mileage.

It was just a political move to gain importance at this critical juncture when social distancing and other SoPs were imperative to follow, he added.

He suggested the assembly session could be called after a few days. Commenting on modernising the ministry at international standard, he said the incumbent government had a strong desire to promote culture, values and history, besides bringing this important institution to the level of international standard.

“We have institutions like PTV and Radio Pakistan, and these institutions are highlighting development works and other progress done by the present government,” he stated. Besides, these institutions were disseminating important information among people, Faraz added.

To a question, the minister said it was responsibility of the incumbent government to resolve problems of the masses fighting against coronavirus. Improving economic condition of the country was also liability of the ruling party, he said.

About national accountability bureau, he said, “There is dire need to bring reforms in some institutions like NAB, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Income Tax Department so that these entities can perform diligently and efficiently.” About NAB recovery, he said 25 to 30 percent recovery had been made by the bureau. To another question, he said, “We should not call the assembly session during these days, and it can be postponed for some more days.”

Senator Faraz said that relaxing lockdown was a risky act but keeping in view the miseries of poor masses, they had to take the hard decision for larger interest of the country.