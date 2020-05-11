Share:

SIALKOT - Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USCP) Board of Directors Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan has said that so far more than four million people have benefited from the subsidy package, offered by the government at the utility stores during the holy month of Ramazan. While talking to the media at Jinnah House here on Sunday, he said that the quality of services was being improved at all 4,370 utility stores and 500 franchises across the country besides giving special subsidy of billions of rupees on 19 daily-use items. He said that the number of utility stores consumers was increasing day by day. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on the occasion that CCTV cameras had been installed at 34 utility stores and linked with the special control room, established at the Sialkot Deputy Commissioner’s Office. He said the step was aimed at improving services and performance of the utility stores. Dar said that the purpose of inviting USCP board of directors chairman was also a surprise inspection of the utility stores in Sialkot. He called upon Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tigers to ensure social distancing at utility stores. He said that the manual system of the utility stores would soon be converted to automated technology for enhancing transparency in the system.