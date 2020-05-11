Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the world celebrated the Mother’s Day on Sunday, the Air­women of Pakistan Air Force paid tribute to the most-loving creation of the world.

In this regard, Direc­torate of Media Affairs, Pakistan Air Force pro­duced a short promo to extol all mothers who selflessly contribute to­wards the upbringing of future generations, says a press release issued here by the PAF.

The promo especially highlights the self-sac­rificing services of the mothers belonging to the medical profes­sion and is a sincere ac­knowledgement of their frontline role in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.