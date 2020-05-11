ISLAMABAD - As the world celebrated the Mother’s Day on Sunday, the Airwomen of Pakistan Air Force paid tribute to the most-loving creation of the world.
In this regard, Directorate of Media Affairs, Pakistan Air Force produced a short promo to extol all mothers who selflessly contribute towards the upbringing of future generations, says a press release issued here by the PAF.
The promo especially highlights the self-sacrificing services of the mothers belonging to the medical profession and is a sincere acknowledgement of their frontline role in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.