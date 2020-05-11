Share:

ISLAMABAD - China’s Xi’an Jiaotong Universi­ty (XJTU), at the invitation of Pa­kistan’s University of Peshawar (UOP), has held a video confer­ence on COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

According to Gwadar Pro, Di­rector General of Pakistan’s High­er Education Commission Dr. Safdar Ali Shah, UoP Vice Chan­cellor Prof. Muhammad Asif Khan, XJTU Vice-President Xi Guang and more than 20 experts and schol­ars from Pakistan and China par­ticipated in the online conference held yesterday.

“Cooperation and exchange among educational institutes at this crucial moment are of great value. Experience sharing will contribute to the world’s joint fight against COVID-19,” Dr. Safdar Ali Shah mentioned.

Mr. Xi Guang mentioned that the epidemic in China has been brought under control, and Chi­na’s experience in fighting the vi­rus will power Pakistan and other countries in containing the epi­demic.

“The Second Affiliated Hospital of XJTU had sent a medical team of more than 300 medics to Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 out­break,” Xi said, “and our students returned to class recently. We be­lieve that through joint efforts, things will get better for universi­ties in Pakistan in the near future.”

Pro. Gong Shouping from the Sec­ond Affiliated Hospital of XJTU, one of the first Third-level grade-A hos­pitals in China, introduced in detail the medics’ experience on the front line in Wuhan, and illustrated some of the key measures that China took to contain the epidemic.

Other Chinese medical experts shared their views on the etiolo­gy, epidemiology, clinical features, diagnosis, treatment, prevention and control of COVID-19.

Prof. Asif Khan said on the occa­sion that he was delighted to see the epidemic, which occurred ear­lier this year, had been well con­trolled in China. “This gave Paki­stan confidence and strength to tackle the virus,” he hoped that the idea sharing between the two uni­versities will set an example for related regions to jointly end the pandemic