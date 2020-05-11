Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office on Sunday said Pakistan fully complied with the International Court of Justice’s judgment in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Responding to queries of media persons, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan remains committed to continue doing so as the case proceeds further. “We have noted the statements made in an online lecture on 03 May 2020 by Mr Harish Salve, India’s legal counsel in the Kulbushan Jadhav case. While suggesting that India may have to go back to International Court of Justice, Mr Salve has made certain statements which are

contrary to the facts of the case,” the spokesperson said. She added, “We firmly reject the Indian Counsel’s baseless and inaccurate assertion that Pakistan has not complied with the ICJ’s judgment in the case. Pakistan has fully complied with the judgment and remains committed to continue doing so as the case proceeds further.”

Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan granted India consular access to Jadhav and is processing measures for effective review and reconsideration as per the guidelines provided by ICJ in its Judgment. The spokesperson said Pakistan being a responsible state abides by all its international obligations.

Last year, Pakistan had granted consular access to Jadhav in September as directed by the ICJ. Months earlier, a meeting with his family was arranged. Jadhav, a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

In his subsequent trial at a military court, Jadhav had confessed his involvement in terrorist plots. The spy was sentenced to death in 2017. The Indian spy later filed a mercy petition against the death penalty. The ICJ, after being approached by India, ordered a stay in his execution through an interim order. The ICJ had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India but asked Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav. It also directed to give him the option of review in sentence.

Islamabad said that the ICJ verdict in Jadhav’s case was a victory for Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case had vindicated Pakistan’s stance. ICJ President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf appreciated Pakistan’s role in implementing the judgement of the international court in full. A statement issued by ICJ President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf, said that Pakistan implemented the international court’s verdict in letter and spirit. The president said: “The communication received by the court on August 1, 2019 stated that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had been immediately informed of his rights under the Vienna Convention and that the consular post of the High Commission of India in Islamabad had been invited to visit him on 2 August 2019.”