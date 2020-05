Share:

KARACHI - The Meteorological depart­ment on Sunday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours. The maximum and mini­mum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 27 to 29, respectively, de­grees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent hu­midity, during the next 24 hours. Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.