PESHAWAR - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provid­ed an additional consignment of 35,000 testing kits to the provin­cial Health Department.

According to details, two auto­matic Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines and three latest bio-safety cabinets are provided to the Health Department. Bio-safe­ty cabinets have been provided to keep the testing material safe and at a specified temperature.

Director General PDMA said, de­livery of essential supplies to the Health Department to deal with coronavirus. He further added that the Authority is providing all pos­sible assistance to the relevant de­partments including health depart­ment, hospitals, concerned line departments and district adminis­trations for quarantine centres.

He added that PDMA is active round the clock and the provincial government has assigned doctors in PEOC for the guidance of public.

EID GIFTS GIVEN TO POOR FAMILIES

Muslims Hand - a UK based char­ity organization, has distributed food packages among 7,000 poor families and 53,000 masks, 15000 medical gowns and 2500 herbal kits to medical practitioners in the four province of the country.

Acting upon the directives of the Chairman Sahibzada Syed Lakht Hussain, the organization has also started distribution of Iftar par­cels among deserving families.

The organization has also pro­vided two ambulances to NDMA to support the corona-hit poor fam­ilies. Every day workers of Mus­lim Hand distributes food items to 150 houses for Iftari.

Regional head of Muslim Hand Rahumullah Khan said that it is time to come forward and help those who were affected due to corona pandemic in the country. He said that aid of Muslims Hand would continue for the oppressed and downtrodden class of the so­ciety.