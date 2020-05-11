Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to take practical steps for the betterment of poor strata of society.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, he said that all individuals should play their role to supplement government efforts in this regard. All resources were being utilized for the protection and prosperity of the people, he added.

The senior minister said, “Criticism is very easy, whereas, it is difficult to take practical measures for bringing improvement.”

He said the country was facing various challenges so people should exhibit responsible attitude to come out of these difficult times.