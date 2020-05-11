Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has granted permission for home isolation for COVID-19 patients as the SOPs outlined by the World Health Organization.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Sunday formally issued a notification on the recommendations of Corona Expert Advisory Group and Technical Working Group.

However, the patients carrying only minor symptoms could be kept at home isolation. Those tested positive would be kept in equipped buildings like hotels, school buildings, mosques, hostels and community centres with necessary facilities under the supervision of concerned district health authority.

According to the SoPs, the building in which the patient would be kept in home isolation would have to be disinfected on a daily basis and solid wastes would be disposed of according to the given guidelines. Also, isolation patients would be provided food in only disposable utensils. Home isolation would not take effect where there was a danger of spreading virus due to cooling and heating system.

According to Punjab government’s notification, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that home isolation committee nominated by Deputy Commissioner would decide about home isolation and Assistant Commissioner or his representative, DDO Health, Chief Officer would also be included in home isolation committee. He directed that staff members of Population Welfare, Livestock, Excise & Taxation Departments would conduct monitoring and reporting of home isolation.

Final approval for home isolation was granted by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who observed that SOPs outlined by WHO have been taken into consideration for the purpose.

He directed that three committees should be constituted in every urban union council and a doctor would be included in every committee. CM underscored that a committee would be constituted in every rural union council and presence of a doctor would be mandatory in that committee as well. The committee would also review scope of keeping more than one patient according to the total number of family members, he stated. He underscored that concerned family would be informed about the SoPs and procedures before granting permission for home isolation.

He stressed that a patient kept in home isolation would be bound to inform about his condition on a daily basis.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that it would be mandatory for every home isolated patient to ensure implementation on the directions of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and restriction of testing protocol would also be compulsory for him.

CM further emphasized that the duration of home isolation would consist of 10 days and two negative corona tests of the patient would be necessary in order to end home isolation. In case of surfacing second corona test positive, a new test would be conducted five days after ending home isolation. In case of non-availability of corona tests, the patient would have to remain in isolation for two more weeks despite carrying no symptom of coronavirus. CM also issued directions to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department to undertake necessary steps for ensuring implementation on SOPs with regard to home isolation.

