LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed to ensure strict implementation on SoPs relating to ease in lockdown. CM has directed administrative departments to strictly monitor lockdown SOPs and warned that taking undue advantage with regard to ease in lockdown would not be permitted.

Usman Buzdar underscored that PTI government allowed ease in lockdown by taking into account economic difficulties of common man. He emphasized that threat of coronavirus still persisted and everyone would have to show responsibility and care. Chief minister said that Punjab government had taken new steps after holding detailed consultations. CM expressed the hope that trader community and masses would strictly implement on the SOPs in order to save themselves from coronavirus. He warned that strict action would be taken against business organizations and industrial units not ensuring full implementation on SOPs besides cancellation of permission.

He disclosed that government was fully committed to take up essential measures for providing relief to the masses along with their treatment. CM emphasized that solid measures had been taken for the eradication of coronavirus across the province. He said decisions were being taken under the guidance of federal government along with conducting due consultation with all the stakeholders.