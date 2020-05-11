Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways has decided to conduct raids on weekly basis during loading and unloading of the freight and cargo trains to check transportation of banned and illegal items.

According to a circular, issued on Sunday, joint teams of Railways divisional commercial officer, deputy marketing manager and CMI freight and cargo would conduct raids and monitor the trains and all seven railways divisional headquarters had been informed in this regard. All divisions would be bound to send inspection reports of weekly raids to the headquarters by the 5th of every month, the statement read. The decision was taken after reports of transportation of illegal and banned items through rail cargo.