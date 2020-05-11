Share:

ISLAMABAD - She is expecting her second child - a baby girl - in the next few months. And Vogue Williams displayed her growing baby bump as she left the Heart Radio studios in London recently. The presenter, 34, was blooming in a chic white dress which cinched in at her waist and flowed over her bump. The star’s dress also boasted elegant flared sleeves and was worn with white lobster-print loafers. Vogue wore her tresses in a sleek ponytail and accessorized with a pastel pink fedora hat and a selection of gold chains. Her radiant visage was adorned with mascara and a soft pink lipstick as she strolled along.