British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday the nationwide lockdown would continue, but that small adjustments would be made as “the first careful steps” to reopening the country and the economy.

In a pre-recorded message from Wednesday, Johnson said the government will “encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise” as long as they stay in their household groups and maintain social distancing from others. Fines will be increased for those who break the rules.

“You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household,” he said.

He also said he hoped to see nurseries and schools open by June, and some shops, restaurants, and cafes by July. He also confirmed those coming into the UK by air would have to be quarantined for two weeks.

He said there was “no immediate end to the lockdown.”

With regards to the economy, Johnson called on those who could work at home to continue to work at home, but those who could not work from home, such as those in construction and manufacturing, would be “actively encouraged” to go to work.

For these workers, he encouraged them to walk or cycle to work.

“You should avoid public transport if at all possible, because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited,” he added.

“So work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can't work from home.”

“If there are outbreaks, if there are problems, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes,” Johnson said.

“It would be madness now to throw away that achievement by allowing a second spike,” he added.

Johnson said any further loosening of restrictions “is conditional - it all depends on a series of big ifs.”

The old slogan of “stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives” has been replaced with a new one: “stay alert, control the virus, and save lives.”

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Johnson listed the five ways people could “stay alert”: Stay at home as much as possible, work from home if you can, limit contact with other people, keep your distance if you go out (2 meters apart where possible), and wash your hands regularly.

If a person or anyone in their household has symptoms, they must all self-isolate.

The Department of Health tweeted on Sunday : “As of 9am 10 May, there have been 1,821,280 tests, with 92,837 tests on 09 May. 1,334,770 people have been tested of which 219,183 tested positive.

The death toll in the country rose to 31,855 Sunday evening, as 269 more patients died over the past 24 hours.