The negotiators from the United Kingdom and the European Union are set to face each other remotely during the third round of Brexit talks, which begins on Monday.

On Saturday, chief UK negotiator David Frost shared the agenda for the negotiations, which will begin with the opening plenary session and last through Friday.

The UK officially left the EU on 31 January 2020, and is currently going through a transition period lasting until 31 December 2020. Until then, London and Brussels will be trying to negotiate further arrangements, tackling several sensitive topics such as trade and fisheries.