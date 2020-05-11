Share:

The US and France are preparing to use the Kurdish National Council (KNC) in Syria as a cover to create an international representation space for the Kurdish militant organisation in northern Syria.

The US and France, which mediated negotiations between the YPG/PKK and KNC, have emerged with a new request, according to information obtained by a Turkish news agency from opposition Kurdish groups.

The two countries have asked the KNC to resign from the membership of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces.

The countries commissioned the leader of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani since he was the biggest supporter of the KNC.

The US and France suggested if the KNC got separated from the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, the umbrella organisation will lose its capacity of representing Kurdish people.

Therefore, they suggested that a new structure, which will be established in northern Syria, will represent Kurds in the international community.

The plan enables YPG/PKK to participate in political processes in the international arena, which has not been included until now, by using the new structure.

Meanwhile, the KNC refuted Saturday the allegations that it had left the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces.

The negotiations, which lasted for about a month in Hasakah, a Syrian province under the YPG/PKK occupation, were held between delegations determined by Ferhat Abdi Sirin, codenamed Mazlum Abdi, a prominent YPG/PKK ringleader, and Nechirvan Barzani.

Especially with the initiatives of the US, France and Irbil government, the YPG/PKK has fulfilled the conditions for the opening of offices for the KNC, the release of the KNC members who have been held, and their free movement in the region.

During the negotiations, which have been intensified by the initiatives of the US and France over the past week, the parties have largely agreed on the so-called joint administration.

The only remaining problem was the returning of the peshmergas loyal to the KNC in northern Iraq, to the areas under the YPG/PKK occupation.

The return of the peshmergas has been postponed for now, and it was decided to put into operation the so-called joint administration as soon as possible, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (Turkish news agency) from the sources participating in the negotiations.

After occupying northern Syria, the YPG/PKK prevented activities of members of the opposition KNC, liquidated its armed elements and arrested many of KNC’s political members. The militant organization had also locked the KNC offices.

For many years, the KNC has been known for its closeness to the Kurdish Democratic Party, led by Masoud Barzani. Some parties under the KNC operate with the financial support and the protection of the Barzani family.