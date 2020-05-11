MIRPURKHAS - COVID-19 posivite cases are increasing day-by-day in the district as authorities have sealed the Jilani General Store at Market chowk after two persons tested positive here on Sunday.
Virus cases rose to 21 in the district after two new COVID-19 cases emerged in Jhuddo Town. The afectees were Abdul Khalique and Hafiz Waqar Ahmed.
Meanwhile, a nurse of Gynocology ward at Civil hospital Mirpurkhas also tested positive for COVID-19 who daily visited here from Tandoallahyar while his husband’s test also appeared positive two days back.