MIRPURKHAS - COVID-19 posivite cases are increasing day-by-day in the district as authorities have sealed the Jilani General Store at Mar­ket chowk after two per­sons tested positive here on Sunday.

Virus cases rose to 21 in the district after two new COVID-19 cases emerged in Jhuddo Town. The afectees were Abdul Khalique and Hafiz Waqar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, a nurse of Gynocology ward at Civil hospital Mirpurkhas also tested positive for COVID-19 who daily visited here from Tandoallahyar while his hus­band’s test also appeared positive two days back.