ISLAMABAD - Employers may be concerned about productivity now that millions are working remotely due to the coronavirus, but a new survey finds business may be thriving since the change. Researchers asked over 1,600 individuals how they have adapted to working at home and one-third said they are more productive than when in the office. Respondents noted they now have better control of their time and how much work is completed. On the other hand, those who feel isolated or rely on others to do their tasks reported being less productive. The US has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus with more than 1.2 million cases and over 76,000 deaths reported across the nation. Since the outbreak made landfall many companies have told employees to work from home until further notice. Although some employers may have been concerned about their staff’s productivity amid the changes, researchers at the University of Montreal found teleworking is improving business.