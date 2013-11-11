

MALE, Maldives - Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed on Sunday accused the country's top court of deliberately delaying presidential elections as part of a ploy to block his return to power. The Supreme Court early Sunday suspended the runoff election hours before it was due to start, halting a presidential vote for the third time in two months and raising fears of a prolonged political crisis in the young democracy.

Nasheed, the country's first democratically elected leader who was ousted in February 2012 in what he calls a coup, had appeared set to return to office after winning almost 47 percent of the vote in the first round of voting on Saturday. Nasheed said the court was again using a "flimsy excuse" to delay the second round, this time until Nov 16. "Next week, the Supreme Court will again use some flimsy excuse to delay the election and we will be back to square one," he told reporters in the capital Male.

"We don't think there is a conducive environment for elections (in the Maldives)." Nasheed also repeated his demand for the current president to step down until the crisis over elections is resolved.

"I want President (Mohamed) Waheed to step down and the speaker of parliament to become the head of state and conduct the run-off elections," he said.

The Supreme Court annulled a round of elections in September, citing irregularities despite international observers describing the vote as free and fair. A second election on October 19 was also stopped by police in line with a court order.Because Nasheed failed to win an absolute majority Saturday, the runoff was to be held Sunday.But the court postponed the second round hours before it was due to be held, after the third-placed candidate lodged a petition seeking more time to tell his supporters whom to back.