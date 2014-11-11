ISLAMABAD

After failing to complete the transaction of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the PML-N government is all set to issue the Sukuk bonds worth of $1 billion by end of November 2014.

The government would complete the process of issuing Sukuk bonds from November 25 to 30, said Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar while talking to the media on Monday. He further said that government would hold road shows from November 23 to 25 in London and Middle East countries.

The PML-N government had planned to generate $1 billion from issuing Sukuk bonds that would help in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Ishaq Dar said that government would meet its target to build the foreign exchange reserves to $15 billion by the end of December 2014. Ishaq Dar informed that Pakistan would eligible for loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) that would enable it to undertake major projects after enhancing its reserves to $15 billion level.

Finance Minister said that Pakistan needs additional $2 billion for taking loans from IBRD, as currently reserves are slightly above than $13 billion. Pakistan would receive $1.1 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF) by mid of December and $1 billion by issuing Sukuk bonds this month. These two transactions, IMF tranches and Sukuk bonds, would take the Pakistan’s reserves to the $15 billion by end of December.

Ishaq Dar informed the media that government did not go ahead with the divestment of 10 percent shares of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as Company’s share price reduced to Rs 216 from Rs 270 to September 2014. He went down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for delaying the transaction of OGDCL due to sit-in, which was scheduled in September this year.

Finance Minister said that Pakistan’s currency is gaining its lost value and Karachi Stock Exchange is performing well due to the government’s economic policies.

It is worth mentioning here that Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on Saturday decided not to go ahead with divestment of 10 percent government’s shares in OGDCL due to lack of interest of international investors in buying shares. The country would have face huge loss in terms of revenue if it would has gone for selling shares at lesser price than floor price. The government has initially estimated to generate $830 million by selling shares of the company’s stakes. However, last week it lowered the expectations to $700 million when the CCoP approved the minimum share price at Rs216 per share. However, sources informed that government was unable to generate even $700 million due to the cold response of the investors.