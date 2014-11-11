LAHORE - WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with the Punjab Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Department organized a one-day consultative workshop at a local hotel to finalise the management plan of Taunsa Barrage Wildlife Sanctuary (TBWS).

Nayyar Iqbal, Director General, Wildlife Department was the chief guest, while Dr Muhammad Ayub, Director General, Fisheries Department also attended the event.

The participants included representatives from the planning and development, wildlife, fisheries, and irrigation departments as well as local community representatives.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan highlighted the role of the organization in conserving the natural resources of the country, especially Taunsa Barrage Wildlife Sanctuary, and ensured his full support to line departments for this purpose.

Shahid Rashid Awan, Deputy Secretary Planning, Punjab Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Department, briefed the participants about the socio-ecological importance of Taunsa Barrage and highlighted the importance of developing a management plan.

Nayyar Iqbal, Director General, Wildlife and Parks Department appreciated the joint efforts of WWF-Pakistan and the Punjab Forests and Wildlife Department in developing the document. He also stated that this plan will greatly help in the conservation and wise use of natural resources in TBWS.

Taunsa Barrage Wildlife Sanctuary is a Protected Area, notified under the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act 1974 by the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department.

It covers a total area of approximately 16,225 acres, embodies a large water reservoir and a series of ponds and lakes between embankments. The core land area is a typical riverine forest ecosystem, which is the habitat of threatened species like the hog deer. The wetland is also important due to the large variety of fish, reptiles, birds and mammals present here, especially the endangered Indus River dolphin.

The sanctuary is currently confronted with multiple issues such as limited cultivation, deteriorating wildlife habitat, introduction of alien species and dependence of local communities on TBWS for extraction of fuelwood, overgrazing and overfishing, which is affecting the ecology of the area.

In the past, a few isolated efforts were made without the involvement of stakeholders to achieve the desired goal of management of the protected area. In pursuit of this and to introduce a sustainable management system in the sanctuary, WWF-Pakistan has prepared a management plan which will help further in the area’s protection.

WWF-Pakistan, through its project Improving Livelihood of Fisher Communities in Central Indus Wetlands Complex, Pakistan with financial assistance from UKAID/DFiD, is closely working with the Government of Punjab for the development of a management plan for Taunsa Barrage Wildlife Sanctuary which will help in conservation of flora and fauna of the area.