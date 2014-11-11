Islamabad - World Science Day for Peace & Development (WSDPD) was celebrated on Monday at Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF).

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Zahid Hamid while talking to the audience designated this day very special and regarded science & technology pivotal for international peace and development. “The present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is well aware of the importance of scientific education in the country and this is the reason that present government has given special emphasis over S&T education in Vision 2025 and is initiating projects worth billions of rupees, which would prove instrumental for our national development,” he added.

He said the government in the current fiscal year had allocated Rs 100 million development funds for ‘Science Talent Farming Scheme’ under which brightest 500 students will be selected from all over the country at matriculation level and will be supported all the way to PhD level.

This scheme will produce other Nobel laureates like Professor Abdus Salam one day, he remarked.

Renowned scientist Dr Ashfaq Ahmed also participated in the event along with several other dignitaries organised by PSF on the occasion. He threw light over history of WSDPD celebrations.

“Pakistanis’ gathering at this occasion is not only encouraging; instead it’s a guarantee to our prosperous future,” said Chairman PSF Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto. This years’ theme “Quality science education for our bright future” also reflects that the today’s issues can only be resolved through effective utilisation of scientific knowledge. “An educated population can only be the guarantee of a healthy society and as per today’s needs where science has its roots everywhere we should keep it on our foremost priority,” he added.

Director General UNESCO, Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed also shared UNESCO’s objective to inculcate the need and importance of science in every human being. “We are further focusing to bring men and women at par to make women a precious asset of today’s world,” he added. Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed, vice-chancellor Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, highlighted the agricultural potential of the country and showed commitment of the university towards national development.

Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani and Prof Dr Asghari Maqsood were awarded Dr ZA Hashmi Gold Medal for their astounding progress in PSF-funded research projects. Moreover, students with extraordinary performances in 23rd Annual Essay and Poster competitions were awarded with medals and certificates.

Students from different schools of the federal capital also displayed science stalls on the occasion.