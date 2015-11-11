GUJRANWALA

The dacoits and thieves took away 10 motorbikes, gold ornaments, cash, cellphones, and other valuables from citizens in 16 strikes in and around the city on Monday.

Two unidentified men intercepted Habib and his wife in Kamoke.

They snatched Rs20,000, gold ornament and a cellphone from them. Dacoits snatched Rs26,000 and two cellphones from Touseef near Emanabad. Khawaja Rehan was deprived of Rs18,000 and two cellphones by armed men.

Robbers snatched Rs16,000 and a cellphone from Shaifque in Alipur Chattha. In Sohdra, armed men took away Rs12,000 and two cellphones from Abdul Haleem.

The bike-lifters took away brand new of Rana Asad in Wahndo area. In Gakhar, armed men snatched brand new motorcycle from Sharafat.

Dacoits snatched motorcycle No.STN8683 from Sheikh Babar in Garjakh area. Applied for motorcycle of Abdul Manan was lifted from Baghbanpura.

A brand new bike of Ansar was stolen from Civil Lines area. Similarly, an applied for motorcycle of Hakeem Zaman was stolen from Satellite Town and motorcycle of Manzoor Ali was lifted from Kashmir Road.

Thieves took away brand new motorcycle of Nadeem from Satellite Town and applied for bike of Azher Ali was lifted from Baghbanpura. Similarly, brand new motorcycle of Shafqat was stolen from Wazirabad.