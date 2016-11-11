GUJRAT/KAMALIA/MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The University of Gujrat, the Ex-Servicemen Society and Govt Special Education Institute celebrated the 139th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal by holding different functions and paid tributes to the great poet.

A grand ceremony was organised by the UoG Institute of Hotel and Restaurant Management (IHRM) at Hafiz Hayat Campus to celebrate the 139th birth anniversary.

A cake was also cut as part of celebrations on the occasion. A large number of students and faculty members participated in the ceremony to pay their tribute to the great philosopher and poet.

The ceremony was hosted by IHRM Coordinator Ayyaz Noorani. Speakers including Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid said that Iqbal is considered among the great philosophers of the East. He floated the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. His poetry was a powerful source of inspiration for the Muslims which united them at one platform to initiate the struggle for Pakistan.

Dr Ghulam Ali said Iqbal’s poetry jolted the Muslims from their deep slumber and united them as a nation. Ayyaz Noorani and Sahir Anwar Malhi also spoke on the occasion.

Likewise, an event was organized at Govt Special Education Institute Chah Shamoon-Wala. Special guests of this event were social figures Irfan Chaudhry, Amin Ch and Principal Bashir Ahmed Rabbani. T

The teachers, staff and a large number of deaf and dumb children attended the event. The principal said in his address that Allama Iqbal was a learned scholar whose ideas and teachings guide the nation even today.

“He was a great philosopher and thinker who woke and excited the Muslims of Subcontinent through his poetry and ideas. He flamed the passion for freedom in the Muslims. Allama Iqbal taught the ideas of self-respect, attaining higher moral and social values, fairness and love through his thought-provoking poetry,” he said.

He stressed that practicing the Iqbal’s teachings and ideas is essential in creating an independent and fair social order in current times.

The ex-servicemen held a function at District Armed Service Board Camp office to celebrate the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal.

Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) office bearers including Chief Warrant Officer M Akram, M Aslam, Zaman Gondal, Riaz Warriach, Zaman Ranjha and others attended the function. Speakers paid homage to the national poet for motivating and persuading Muslims of Subcontinent to fight for separate home land. They regretted their rulers had failed to enforce the vision of the poet. They urged the rulers to seek guidance from Iqbal’s thoughts and make the country safe, strong and great Islamic state.