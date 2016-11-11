ISLAMABAD: State Minster for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that the Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has approved summary to separate Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

While inaugurating a new medical test collection at PIMS, he said that on the direction of Prime Minister we have taken new steps to improve health and education condition in Islamabad and the new medical test collection center in Islamabad will facilitate the patients.

He also said that the Prime Minister is taking special interests and providing funds to improve health condition. He said that we have to eliminate negative politics for the progress of the country. He further said that the change will never come with speeches, chanting negative slogans disparage on media.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) believes in politics of development and progress instead of statements.