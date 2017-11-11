SADIQABAD - Local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rana Salman Mehmood flayed the PML-N for leaving public in the lurch after winning local bodies elections.

Talking to media, he claimed only the PTI can pull the country out of worst financial circumstances it has been faced with. He termed allegations against PTI Chairman Imran Khan a false propaganda by political rivals. “Successful Obaro procession is proof of PTI popularity in Sindh,” he pointed out. The menace of corruption has reached its climax in Pakistan, he regretted. He showered Imran Khan with praise for being a man of principles, adding that the PTI success in next general election would pave the way for country’s development. He claimed the current government is on the deathbed and would be succeeded by the PTI. He said people of Pakistan are now politically mature and rulers cannot befool them anymore. They would elect the PTI in next polls, he expressed his optimism.

Gunny bags worth Rs4m burnt in fire

Gunny bags worth Rs4 million were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in a flour mills on KLP Road due to short circuit here the other day. Rescue 1122 and a fire brigade team of Tehsil Municipal Committee rushed the spot and overcame the fire after hectic struggle, according to Rescue 1122 in-charge Ashiq Mehmood.