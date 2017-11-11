Rawalpindi - The National Council for Sufism in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Arts Council on Thursday organised a seminar on “Allama Iqbal; life, Philosophy and Unity of Muslim Nation” to mark 140th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The seminar was presided over by renowned scholar Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi while Chief Minister Punjab Coordinator on Religious Harmony Khalil Kamran was chief guest.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said Iqbal’s poetry can be a milestone for youth to play a positive role in the development of the country. He said that it was important to remember the services of our national heroes in the creation of Pakistan to strengthen its ideology.

He further said that now more emphasis should be laid to remember the services of our national heroes besides cultural days and other activities in our educational institutions.

Khalil Kamran said that the Iqbal was remembered as a philosopher, thinker and poet but he had another identity which was often not emphasised that he was a best lawyer.

Paying homage to the services of Allama Iqbal, Chairman National Council for Sufism Dr Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi said that the Allama gave two nations theory, convinced Quaid-e- Azam to lead Muslim League and urged Muslims to struggle for a separate homeland. He said that Allama Iqbal was a great thinker and poet of Muslim world.

The seminar was addressed by other scholars and intellectuals who highlighted Iqbal’s life, philosophy and message of peace and unity.