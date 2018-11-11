Share:

KASUR - Two persons including a woman died and five others sustained injuries in two road accidents occurred in different areas here on Saturday. According to police, a woman died in a pile-up involving two motorbikes and a motorcycle rickshaw on Khadian Road near Talwandi Stop. Motorcyclist Ghulam Murtaza was on the way to Ellahabad along with his wife Yasmin.

While another motorcyclist Abdus Sattar along with his son Asghar and wife Saima was also travelling to Ellahabad. Near Talwandi Stop, both the bikes rammed into a motorcycle rickshaw ‘apparently’ due to speeding. Resultantly, Yasmin died on the spot while Ghulam Murtaza, Saima, Asghar, and Ali sustained critical injuries.

In another accident that took place on Kotli Pathana Dolywala, motorcyclist Taj Din died when his motorcycle hit a donkey-cart. He was on the way along with his brother Arshad and son Ali when met the accident. Both the pillion-riders got injured in the crash and were shifted to hospital.

Motorist robbed of

cash, cellphones

Two robbers deprived a car-rider of cash and cellphones here on Changa Manga Road in Chunnia. According Aman Ali Shah complained to police that he was going to Chunnia when the armed robbers looted two cellphones and Rs10,000 from him. The police have started investigation.