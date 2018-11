Share:

MULTAN: The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Saturday arrested three culprits from a liquor factory and seized over 8,000 litres of liquor. The officials sealed the factory. Acting on a tip-off, the ET&NC Department team raided a liquor factory in Jamilabad area of Multan. The raid the officials seized over 8,000 litre locally manufactured liquor and arrested three culprits from the factory. The department impounded the liquor and sealed the factory.–INP