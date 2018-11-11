Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Following the prime minister's vision, the district administration and the Forestry Department jointly set a record by planting 36,000 saplings over 50 acres of land in Tehsil Liaqatpur on Saturday. The plantation has been made to implement "Green and Clean Punjab" campaign. In a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner Jamil Ahmed Jamil said on the occasion that the country is faced with severe impact of climate change.

He said that environmental pollution is on the rise due to huge cutting of trees and lack of plantation.

He stressed the need for more and more plantation to control climate change. He said that district administration has fixed a target of one million plants in the district.

"We have not only planted saplings but also prepared a plan for security and irrigation of these saplings," he pointed out. He lauded the RYKCCI, Anjuman Taajran, government and private departments for their participation in the campaign.

He claimed that the Irrigation Department would plant 6,000 fruit trees along the 16 length of canals in the district and the district administration would plant trees along roads in the area of 300 kilometres.