Share:

LOS ANGELES-Amber Heard says her friends have helped when she ‘’wanted to give up’’.

The 32-year-old actress has opened up about how the support of her closest friends has been a huge part of her realising she can ‘’get through anything’’.

Speaking to Shape magazine, she said: ‘’I’ve had support from strong women who were there for me when I wanted to give up and at moments when I thought I couldn’t endure more abuse from the world.

‘’Sometimes you can feel as if you’re standing up for something all alone - on behalf of your physical safety, against an institution that is inherently flawed, or because you don’t believe that loving a certain person is wrong. ‘’I needed people I could rely on to shore me up. Strong women can help me get through anything.’’

The ‘Aquaman’ star - who dated photographer Tasya Van Ree for five years, had a turbulent marriage to Johnny Depp and then romanced Tesla founder Elon Musk - also opened up about past relationships, and how they all turned her into the person she is now. She explained: ‘’I’ve had an amazing life, and I’ve had the good fortune to have some amazing people come into my life.

‘’Even the ones who were less easy or less traditional were important in making me the woman I am today.

‘’I’m very lucky for the relationships I’ve had. They have given me the muscle and heart to do what I do.’’

Amanda’s comments come after she recently admitted she isn’t attracted to people who are ‘’healthy’’ for her.

Asked if her pals know someone is bad for her before she does, she said: ‘’Yeah. It was a running joke among my small group of friends - they call me Calamity.

‘’With [Tasya], they’d say, ‘That was weird, but it’s not going to get weirder. And then...

‘’There’s something to be said about who one is drawn to. I’m not necessarily drawn to... healthy. But I have hope. I hope to find an honest attraction to someone who is healthy. I very much want that.’’