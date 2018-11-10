Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) during an action foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad and arrested two suspected female smugglers at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) and recovered heroin filed capsules from them, informed official sources on Saturday. The associate of the female smugglers was also held by ANF.

The accused were shifted to Anti Narcotics Force Police Station where they were identified as Shamim Bibi, Asma Reyasab and Gohar Rehman, the associate, residents of Abbotabad.

According to sources, the Anti Narcotics Force staff was checking the passengers and their luggage at New Islamabad International Airport when suspicious activities of two female passengers drew attention of the ANF staff.

The passengers were taken into custody and were brought to the Anti Narcotics Force counter where they confessed to having digesting 40 heroin filed capsules, during questioning. The two suspected smugglers were sent to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where the doctors’ recovered heroin filed capsules.

ANF arrested the smugglers and a case has also been registered against the smugglers with Anti Narcotics Force Police Station, sources added.

A senior official of Anti Narcotics Force told media that the passengers were trying to board the flight to Medina (flight number PA-276).

On the other hand, a team of Taxila police have rounded up two bootleggers and recovered 1000 litres of alcohol from their possession.

According to sources, a police team, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Taxila Chaudhry Riaz, carried out a raid on a den and held two bootleggers and seized 1000 litres of alcohol.

Cases were registered against the drug peddlers. Police have also held another drug peddler identified as Bilal Amin and recovered 1500 grams of Charas from his custody. A case has been registered against the accused.