Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) and PakWheels will arrange annual auto show at Liberty Market on Sunday (today). Dr Faisal Sultan CEO, SKMCH&RC and Suneel Munj, CEO PakWheels will inaugurate the show along with the cancer patients, undergoing treatment at the hospital. Since the last few years, the auto show has become the event of great interest for the lahorites; fond of bikes and vintage cars. It is also of great interest for the young cancer patients who get a chance to meet people and enjoy this colorful event. They will also be presented with special gifts from PakWheels.