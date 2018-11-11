Share:

As many as seven million children under five will be administrated vaccine in 12 districts during five day anti-polio drive starting from coming Monday (tomorrow). These districts declared sensitive included Lahore, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, RY Khan, Layyah, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Attock. The campaign has been launched following environmental samples at Lahore, DG Khan and Rawalpindi were found positive. A meeting chaired by Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday finalized the arrangements. More than 18,000 Sehat Muhafiz polio eradication teams will administer vaccine during door to door campaign. The minister urged parents to ensure vaccination of kids for getting a shield against the crippling virus. “Multiple dozes of polio vaccine are required for a child to be fully protected. Parents not getting children vaccinated are risking health of own and other children”, she said. Punjab completed 2016 without any polio case. But in 2017, four-month child from Lodhran was found affected by the virus. Punjab is so far polio free this year. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases. Punjab’s Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator Dr Munir Ahmed emphasized the need of immunizing all children during every campaign. “As long as the virus is circulating in the country, no child is safe”, he said. He said that the polio vaccine was safe, efficacious, and approved by the government’s drug regulatory authority.