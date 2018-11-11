Share:

GUJRANWALA - Dacoits and thieves deprived people of cash, gold ornaments, cellphones, vehicles and other valuables worth millions of rupees in 22 hits in different areas of the district here on Saturday.

According to police sources, armed men snatched Rs40,000, gold ring and cellphone from Tahir in teh remit of Civil lines Police; In Khiali area, robbers took away Rs100,000 and gold ornaments from a woman; In Wahndo area, dacoits snatched Rs70,000, a gold chain and cellphone from Ashraf; In Ghakkar Mandi, Faisal was deprived of Rs300,000, gold ornaments and cellphones at gunpoint; in Wazirabad Saddr area, armed men entered the house of Muzammal and made off with Rs180,000 and gold ornaments; in Aroop Police precincts, robbers looted Rs43,000, cellphone and gold ornaments from Tariq while dacoits Zubair was robbed of Rs30,000 and cellphone in Khiali area.

Similarly, one Liaqut was deprived of Rs22,000, car and cellphone at gunpoint in the remit of Wazirabad City Police; in Cantt area, robbers took away Rs60,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from a woman; In Tatlewali, Shahid was deprived of Rs10,000, gold ornaments and cellphone at gunpoint; In the Sabzi Mandi Police limits, armed men snatched Rs52,000, gold chain and cellphone from Nawaz; In Aroop area, robbers looted Rs25,000, gold ring and cellphone from Imran; In Ahmed Nagar armed men entered the house of Abdul Rasheed and looted Rs200,000, gold ornaments and cellphones while in Khiali Road area, dacoits took away Rs57,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from Murad Ali; in Dhulley area, dacoits took away Rs17,000, motorcycle and cellphone from Fayyaz while in People's Colony Muzammal was deprived of Rs100,000, gold ornaments and three cellphones at gunpoint.

In separate theft incidents occurred in different areas, thieves swept the houses of Waleed, Najeeb, Rashid, Qaiser and Kashif. The respective police have as usual registered cases with no clue, arrest or recovery.

CRUSHED TO DEATH

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding tractor-trolley here at Qilla Didar Singh. According to rescue sources, Shakil, 23, was on the way when near village Naddal, a speeding tractor-trolley hit bike. Resultantly he died on the spot.

FOUR DRUG-DEALERS NABBED

The Anti-Narcotics Force and the police in a joint operation arrested four drug-dealers and recovered heroin and charas from them. According to officials, on the directives of Director Anti-Narcotics Force Muhammad Asif, a team led by ETO Orangzeb Khan conducted raids and arrested the accused identified as Abdul Rashid, Amir Khan, Amir Hamza and Naid Khan. The ANF recovered 5 litre liquor, 5.5 kg charas and heroin from them.