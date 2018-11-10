Share:

LONDON:- Benedict Cumberbatch says recording ‘The Grinch’ was ‘’weird and wonderful’’. The 42-year-old actor voices the Christmas hating titular character in the upcoming animated movie - based on the 1957 Dr. Seuss book ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ - and admitted it was an unusual experience. He told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘’It was weird. It was wonderful. It was everything that being a voice artist is on a long-haul project like this. It was a lot of fun. Hard work but fun.’’

11-year-old actress Cameron Seely voices the character of Cindy Lou Who and although she and Benedict’s character have most of their scenes together, he admitted they never actually met during recording.