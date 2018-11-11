Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) warned the people against the fraudulent elements who extort money in the name of BISP by sending SMSs on mobiles from different cell numbers.

BISP Regional Director for AJK Raja Kaleemullah Khan said the organisation did not send any message for payment to the poverty stricken people through cell phone or SMS. He said the law enforcers had been asked to take action against such fraudsters and their cell phones are being blocked. Khan also asked women in particular to report the cell phone of such deceitful elements to the nearest BISP office so that stern action could be taken against them.

He underlined the need for holding training workshops to improve the performance of BISE field staff.

Addressing the concluding session of a three-day workshop titled “Reconstructed Operational Guidelines & Revised Job Description”, Khan said it would go a long way in the professional competency and improvement of the field staff of BISP. He said the organisation was focusing on transparency and improved working of its staff in regional areas thus the three-day workshop was held in Mirpur.

He said the training would help the staffers to have good skills and administrative efficiency while discharging their duties. Khan directed deputy divisional directors of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot and the staff working under them at Tehsil level to enhance transparency.

“You have been entrusted to help those who live below the line of poverty. Fulfill your responsibilities like a mission so that payments to the needy could be made more transparently and in time,” he told the staff.

He said BISP was making payments through Benazir Debit Cards or Pakistan postal services to avoid embezzlement of the payments.

He lauded the efforts of Headquarters’ Director Training Wing Tanvir Kiani and Secretary BISP Umar Hameed Khan for highlighting the importance of training.

Fish farm water floods school

The dirty water from a fish farm gushed into the premises of Govt Elementary School Chak Ghazi, causing great hardships and inconvenience to the students and teachers.

According to teachers of the school, owner of the fish farm Hassan Chattha of Chak Ghazi deliberately turned the flow of dirty fish farm water toward the school.

As a result of which the studies of the students have been too much disturbed and foul smell emanating from the sewage causing a lot of inconvenience to them. They said that there were many fish farms near the school and most of the owners turned the direction of dirty water toward the school time and again. They demanded action against the owners of the fish farms to relieve the students and the teachers from mental agony as well as to ensure that the studies of the students would not hamper.

Taking serious notices of sad state of affairs, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza has deputed Assistant Commissioner Abbas Zulqarnain to enquire into the matter and also drain out dirty water from the school premises.