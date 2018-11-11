Share:

HAFIZABAD - Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza and District Police Officer Sajid Kayani urged Ulema to play play their role to promote interfaith harmony in the district.

They said that Ulema always played vital role in maintaining interfaith harmony. They were addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee which was attended among others by Qari Faisal Nadeem Kailani, Maulana Ibrahim Alvi, Qari Saeed, Ahmad Saeed Awan and officers of the district. The DC and DPO said that peaceful protest demonstration was right of every citizen but the administration would not allow anyone to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the district and those found creating lawlessness would be taken to task according to the law.

Later, both the officers met a delegation of Christians and assured them that the administration was fully alive to protect their life, honour, property and Churches.