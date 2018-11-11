Share:

SADIQABAD - No institution or country can prosper without the eradication of corruption and Pakistan can only be made a developed country by rooting out the cancer of corruption. Sui Gas union CBA central office Secretary Akbar Bhutto Saeedi stated while addressing a ceremony here the other day.

He declared that the union has been striving hard to make Sui gas department corruption free. He said that stern action will be taken against illegal gas users and after cutting their connection they will be fined heavily. Under the leadership of President Sui gas CBA union Shehzad Iqbal, MD Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Amjad Latif, Regional Manager Bahawalpur Malik Bashir Ahmed, strenuous efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the region. He urged the consumers pay their dues in time to avoid any hassle and enable the department ensure timely development of the infrastructure.