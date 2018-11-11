Share:

BEIJING-The Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization (CSU) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences released a smart solution for verifying the operational reliability of space equipment components on other day.

The selection of space equipment components involves reliability verification, data collection, transmission and comparison. The smart solution will help shorten the time to verify space equipment reliability, enhance the quality of components and save verification costs. Thanks to the new solution, the selection process is also expected to be shortened to five minutes. More than half of quality problems are related to components, said Gao Ming, director of the CSU, adding that smart verification needs improving. Gao acknowledged that the Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence should be used to energize the smart management of the use and reliability of space equipment components, in order to support high quality development of space science and application.