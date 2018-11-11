Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan took a swipe at former CM Shehbaz Sharif for what he called, performing different acts of jugglery during his tenure as the chief executive of the most populace province of the country. “Shehbaz Sharif just performed different acts of jugglery, including throwing of microphones and having photo sessions wearing long-boots,” the Punjab information and Culture minister said.

He claimed that the party unanimously accepted Usman Buzdar as the chief minister after the party chief, Imran Khan, nominated him for the slot of Punjab CM. To a question, he said Usman Buzdar, as chief executive of the province, was running the administrative affairs fairly and judiciously.

He slammed the former ruling party chief for what he called doing nothing for public except perfuming jugglery acts. Earlier in the day, an accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of opposition leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif till November 24 in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam. However, the court rejected National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request for his physical remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills Case.

Earlier, NAB officials produced Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif before Accountability Court, Judge Syed Najamul Hassan amid strict security on expiry of his transit remand. Fayyaz-ul Hassan Chohan asked the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz the other day not to glorify his corruption by gathering his poor party workers during his appearances before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).