OKARA - Every national of Pakistan is responsible to keep his abode, community, and city neat and clean; he or she is required to passionately participate in campaigns for cleanliness and plantation. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan made these remarks while talking to the officials of district administration and traders of Renala Khurd during her visit to review the accomplishment of plantation and removal of encroachments. Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool also accompanied her. The DC said the participation of the traders and common citizens in plantation and cleanliness campaigns was very encouraging.

She said: "It shows that our people have a deep sense of responsibility, and they are quite law-abiding." She advised that in thickly populated areas of the town, such trees should be planted which could grow properly and increase the beauty of the area. "No laxity should be adopted in care and growth of the saplings planted."