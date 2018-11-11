Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Charter of Democracy is the strength of democracy and all parliamentary parties must follow it for strengthening of the system.

In a statement, Senator Khokhar said that rule of law could only be possible when parliament is strong. Pakistan People’s Party will continue to defend parliament and democracy and will ready to pay any price for it, he added.

The government is frightened of opposition and shying away from appointing leader of opposition as chairman Public Accounts Committee in the National Assembly, the issue opposition parties would not let pass unattended.

Senator Khokhar said that PPP wanted the national issues be taken up in the parliament as only then they would be able bring political stability in the country.

He said that tolerance and decency in politics is need of the hour, adding every political party would have to play its role for the defence of parliament and democracy.