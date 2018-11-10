Share:

Rawalpindi-An additional and district session judge on Saturday summoned the City Police Officer to explain as to why he and his subordinates did not register a case against the accused including Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan Chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, involved in using offensive language against judges and armed forces, nominated in a complaint lodged by a social worker. The judge also directed the CPO and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Civil Line to appear before court in person on November 17, 2018 to submit their reply.

According to details, Rawal Civil Society Chairman and Member Anti-Corruption Lawyers Forum Raja Zafar Iqbal filed a petition under section 22-A of CrPc with court of ADSJ Saud Ahmed Warraich in which he pleaded he was going to a village on his motorcycle to attend the funeral prayer of his relative on 31/10/2018 when stick-wielding protestors of TLP had intercepted him at Bakra Mandi Chowk. The protestors were staging a protest demonstration against the acquittal of Asia Bibi by Supreme Court of Pakistan in a blasphemy case and were chanting slogans against the top courts. He mentioned that he tried to sooth the protestors on which they attacked him and damaged his motorcycle. He alleged that the protestors also dubbed him as blasphemous and ignited some protestors to set his bike on fire. “I hardly managed to escape the scene and the next day I watched videos on social media showing the TLP Chief Maualan Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other Ulemas igniting the public to kill the judges of SCP and to announce a revolt against armed forces besides sacking Chief of Army Statt,” he told the court.

The act of the said persons is tantamount to spoil the peace of country and to ignite the public for terrorism and they are also committing a crime by delivering speeches against judges of top courts and armed forces, he said. He stated that he lodged a complaint with the CPO requesting him to register a case against the accused.

However, the police had not entertained his complaint; therefore, he knocked the door of the court. RCS Chairman Raja Zafar Iqbal pleaded to the court, to order the CPO to register a case against the accused. ADSJ Saud Ahmed Warraich had issued notices and summoned the CPO and SHO PS Civil Line in person on November 17 to explain their position before the court in the case.