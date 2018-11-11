Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Diplomat Business Club (DBC) on Saturday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce of Industry (RCCI) to promote cooperation for enhancing Pakistan’s business interests in local and foreign markets. DBC President and renowned ambassador Javed Malik and President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem signed MoU and exchanged the documents at a ceremony held at Chamber House Rawalpindi. Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, former presidents Sohail Altaf, Kashif Shabbir and members of the executive committee were also present on the occasion. While giving details, Javed Malik informed that the DBC, incorporated in the United Kingdom, Dubai and UAE is a prestigious global network that connects business-leaders, traders, investors, diplomats and other eminent personalities from around the world through a series of events and activities.

These events would be organized in Dubai, Abu Dhabi UAE, Bahrain, and other GCC countries as well as in London, and other European countries. The ultimate goal was to work together for promoting Pakistan’s business and economic interests at national and international level.

Under the agreement, the DBC would advise, assist and support the RCCI in promoting, highlighting and projecting the business, trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan as well as at international level through the events, activities and initiatives being organized by DBC in Dubai, GCC and other countries around the world.

The DBC will utilize its extensive network of contacts, influence and positive goodwill across Dubai, UAE, GCC countries to facilitate RCCI in connecting, reaching out and engaging with the business community gulf region. The DBC will also create new opportunities for RCCI to further expand its network in gulf countries. The DBC will cooperate with RCCI in organizing business conferences, events, and single country exhibitions in Dubai, UAE, GCC region and Europe.

Speaking at the occasion, RCCI president Malik Shahid Saleem termed this agreement a great success and hoped that the MoU with DBC would be helpful in creating new opportunities for promoting Pakistan’s trade and exports with GCC countries and around the world. This will help RCCI members in penetrating the huge market of gulf region and other countries, he added. The DBC and RCCI will work together to encourage business delegations from Pakistan, UAE, GCC countries and Europe to visit each other’s countries for promotion of trade and exports.