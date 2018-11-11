Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that those holding PTI accountable for its 75 days performance should give any account of last 40 years first.

Addressing the participants of a welcome party organised in his honour here on Saturday, he said that the performance of PTI is in front of people and it is heading in right direction to implement its 100 day agenda.

He pointed out that the former government left behind debt worth over Rs266 billion on daily basis and the problems created by the previous rulers are being faced by the current government.

He claimed that prices of electricity, gas and petroleum increased due to the ill-advised policies and spending made by the previous government.

He said that the PPP and PML-N were in power for the last many decades and still their mayors are heading local governments in many districts. "But condition of cities is in front of people. The current situations have forced the government to seek loan to run the country," he pointed out.

He said that the PTI government is implementing the agenda of people's development. He alleged that the former government looted ruthlessly national exchequer and the money generated from people's taxes. "And when we have sought account of this money, the PPP and PML-N have started making noise," he maintained.

He said that holding the office of foreign minister is a very serious job and he has to go country to country to fight Pakistan's case.

He said that whenever he finds free time, he returns to Multan to connect to the voters of his constituency.

He declared that he would fulfil all promises made with the voters and utilize all out resources and energies for the development of constituency.

GANG BUSTED

The police arrested a bike-lifters gang and recovered seven motorcycles from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here, DSP Jaam Saleem said that a team led by SHO Jalalpur City Police was formed which arrested the accused, including Younis, ringleader, Ghulam Abbas, Khalil Ahmed and Sharafat Ali.

He said the police also recovered seven motorcycles, Rs400,000 and weapons from their possession.

He said that the accused used to sell parts of motorcycles after tempering their numbers. He added that raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused of the gang. Later, the DSP handed over bikes and cash to the owners.

INFLUENZA CASES

Three patients of seasonal influenza (H1N1), belonging to South Punjab, were admitted to Nishtar Hospital here. According to official sources, the patients have been identified as Muhammad Raza, son of Shakir Hussain, and Aziz Fatima, wife of Zulfiqar, belonged to Khanewal district.

Muhammad Raza was suffering from fever for the last 14 days while Fatima for the last four months.

Similarly, another patient Muhammad Shoaib, son of Muhammad Afzal, belonged to Multan. All three patients are under treatment at an isolation ward of the hospital.