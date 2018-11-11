Share:

OKARA - Nine suspects attacked a labourer’s house for admonishing them over consuming liquor here the other day.

Imtiaz Hussain s/o Gulzar Ahmad, a labourer of Fatehpur Sharif, had admonished suspects - Babu, Hasnain, Zain, Afzal, Haidri and others for consuming liquor in the street. It angered them as they entered the house of Imtiaz and beat him and his wife Rani Bibi.

The accused also snatched the couple’s 15-day-old child Aman from Rani Bibi, and threw him on the ground. The child sustained critical injuries.

The parents rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Imtiaz had got a child murder case registered against the assailants at Gogera police station.

2 BIKE RIDERS CRUSHED TO DEATH

Two bike riders were crushed to death in collision with a Mazda mini truck. Nazim of village 25/1AL and his two friends were returning home on a motorbike after labour on Shergarh-Habibabad Road when an oncoming mini truck hit the bike and ran over them. Nazim died on the spot. His injured friends were rushed to the hospital where Rizwan also died. The third friend was under treatment in the hospital. Police registered a case.

VILLAGERS LOOTED

Three villagers were looted on the way back home. The other night, M Ali and his two friends were returning home at village 39/3R. Near village 3/4L, a woman in a car and her three accomplices intercepted them and snatched Rs320,000 from them and escaped. Later, a case was registered with Okara Saddr police.